Police search for three adults after 14-year-old was stabbed, killed in front of his home

Police are searching for three suspects after a 14-year-old was stabbed and killed in front of his home on Friday night.

A memorial marks the spot where Elijah Ochoa-Gamez was stabbed and killed outside of his home in Glendale, Arizona. (Source: KPHO/KTVK via CNN)

An Arizona community is mourning the death of Elijah Ochoa-Gamez.

"It was just a fight. They took the wrong bike,” Elijah’s uncle said. “They took my nephew's bike, and there was another bike involved. So, there was a misunderstanding over a bicycle that ended up costing my nephew his life."

He was taken to the hospital that night, but didn't make it.

Family members came together to remember Elijah with candles in the shape of an E that mark the spot where he was stabbed.

Family members say they want justice.

Police are looking for two men and one woman - all of whom are believed to be in their 20s or 30s.

Elijah's uncle says one of the suspects is familiar.

“He's known around here. We don't know who he is, but he's a regular to the area,” he said.

For now the family is coming together in this time of tragedy and those close to Elijah say the pain is unbearable for his mother.

"She's inside taking it really, really, really bad,” Elijah’s uncle said.

In the meantime, family members hope the suspects do what's right.

"We want the individual who did this to him, that took his life, to either surrender, and not be a coward,” Elijah’s uncle said.

Glendale police say one of the three suspects had a white pit bull, which was used in the attack against the teen.

The family created a GoFundMe page as they deal with the loss.

