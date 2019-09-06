One shot during armed robbery in Huntington

One person has been shot during an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store on 3rd Avenue in Huntington.

According to dispatch, the call of the robbery came in just before 1 Friday morning. One person was shot, but their condition is not known at this time.

Police are searching for two men who ran away from the scene.

They were both wearing masks.

