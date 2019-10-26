Police searching for car break-ins suspect

Chris Atha says it was just another Thursday morning except when he walked outside to go to work, he noticed something off.

"The van door was open, the dome light was on and the other two cars, the doors were hanging open and everything was pulled out of the cars and ransacked,:" said Atha.

Atha wasn't an isolated target either, according to Police. Point Pleasant Police Chief Joe Veith says the department has received several calls regarding a suspect attempting to break-in cars or successfully breaking-in.

Surveillance video from homeowners shows the suspect changing clothes and then going into a nearby van, going through the inside. Another video showed the suspect attempting to get into a locked vehicle.

"It made me angry, I mean it's a little community and we all work hard for what we have. People that just show up and take something of yours that you work for and have no regard to what you're trying to build," said Atha.

Chief Veith says the department does have a person of interest they are searching for, for questioning.

Veith also says that all of the vehicles reported to the department were unlocked.

Therefore, the Chief wants to remind everyone to keep your vehicles locked and take valuables inside your homes.

Anyone with any information of the person of interest is asked to reach out to the Point Pleasant Police Department.