Police searching for hit-and-run driver; Victim believes she was hit intentionally while crossing road

Police officers in Ashland, Kentucky are searching for a driver who hit a woman crossing the street and then took off.

The Ashland Police Department released pictures of the vehicle in hopes someone will recognize it.

It happened Tuesday at the intersection of 6th Street and Blackburn Avenue.

The victim tells WSAZ she believes the driver hit her intentionally. She says she did not recognize the driver.

The woman, who is 60 years old, said the truck was stopped at the intersection. She said the driver waited until she was crossing the road and then slammed on the gas. She guesses he was going about 15 to 20 mph when he hit her.

She did not get a good look at the driver or his license plate. When she realized she couldn't get out of the way in time, she closed her eyes and braced for the impact.

The victim says she had to be flown to St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. Thankfully, she did not break any bones. She tells WSAZ the hospital staff was shocked and told her she was extremely lucky she survived with only serious bruising.

She truly believes God was watching over her, and now she wants to find the person who hit her.

If you have any information about the case, contact Boyd County 911 or email silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com. Officer Harrison is handling the case and the case number is 19-10905.