Police searching for juvenile in handcuffs

Police officers are searching for a juvenile who escaped custody despite being in handcuffs.

According to the Charleston Police Department, the school resource officer at Capital High School had a juvenile detained.

We're told he was in custody for a circuit court capias.

The suspect got away with the handcuffs on. He ran towards the GoMart on Greenbrier Street. Officers are in the area searching for him.

CPD is working to release a description of the juvenile's clothing.

If you know where he is, call the Charleston Police Department.

The school is not on lockdown and police say there is no danger to students.

