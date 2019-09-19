Police searching for man after stabbing in Huntington

Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man in downtown Huntington.

According to an eyewitness, two men were arguing outside of a homeless shelter on 4th Avenue when one man threatened the other with a cane. That’s when the other man pulled out a knife and stabbed the man with the cane in the arm.

Both men took off after the stabbing. The victim took off on his bike and became combative with police when they approached. Police had to use a stun gun on the victim so paramedics could treat his wound.

Police are searching for the man with the knife and interviewing possible witnesses.

Investigators say the two men knew each other.

