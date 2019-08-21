Police searching for person of interest in man's death

A man is dead after a fight in Ironton, Ohio and investigators are searching for a person of interest in the case.

Officers with the Ironton Police Department responded to a report of a fight at the corner of S. 9th Street and Spruce Street. The call came in just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police arrived on scene and found an injured man in the road. The victim was taken to King's Daughters Medical Center where he died.

Investigators have not released any information about a weapon or cause of death. They also have not released the victim's name.

According to Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, a man named James Wilson is a person of interest. If you have any information about where Wilson is, call the police department at (740) 532-5606.

The autopsy will happen in Frankfort, Kentucky.