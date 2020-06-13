Police searching for robbery suspects

West Virginia State Police is looking for two suspects involved in an armed robbery on Friday evening.

Troopers were called to the Go Mart along State Route 34 in Hurricane shortly before 7 p.m. Friday. Employees said a man had called the store pretending to be an Executive Vice President of Go Mart and ordered the cashier to pull money together.

Around 6:30 p.m., a woman entered the store and told employees she was there to pick up the money, troopers said. The cashier gave her a bank bag that contained a large amount of money and she left the store and walked towards a neighboring restaurant.

Troopers were able to get surveillance video that appears to show the female suspect enter the store wearing a face mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact WVSP Winfield at 304-586-2000.