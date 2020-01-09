Charleston police searching for runaway teens

Police are searching for teen girls who they say did not return to a child shelter.

The Charleston Police Department is trying to locate Emma Grace Lewis, 17, and Felicity Keener, 17.

Officers say on Dec. 10 the teens left school but never returned to the shelter in Charleston.

The girls are from northern West Virginia. Officers also say they believe the pair may have split up.

According to police, as of right now there's no evidence of foul play.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-8111.

