Police searching for suspect after high-speed chase

A suspect is on the run after a high-speed chase Friday afternoon that started in Cross Lanes over an improper registration, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Department says.

It started around 2:20 p.m. As the pursuit continued, the vehicle began made its way into Charleston and reached high speeds.

Deputies tell us that because of the risk of injury, the pursuit was terminated.

Deputies later began searching for the vehicle and found it crashed in a unknown location, and the suspect gone.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.