Police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

One man is dead and another is on the run after shots were fired in Athens early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 100 block of W. Washington Street just after 5 a.m. Police say once getting on scene they found Floyd Victor Hart, 37, of Athens, with a gunshot wound. Hart was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

Athens police say the suspect is Dylan Secoy, 26, of Albany, Ohio. He is described as 6'00 tall, 200 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes and is still on the run.

Police do consider Secoy armed and dangerous, if anyone has any information on his whereabouts they ask you contact the Athens police department at (740) 592-3313.

