Police searching for suspect in stabbing

According to a release from the Charleston Police Department, a suspect in a stabbing case is on the run.

At 9:10 p.m. Friday night, investigators responded to Washington Street East and Ruffner Avenue for a reported stabbing. Officers located a victim, Casey Adkins, 28 of Hamlin, with multiple stab wounds.

Adkins told investigators he was walking on Washington Street when he was approached by an unknown black male while attempting to engage in a drug deal.

Investigators say Adkins told them the suspect stabbed him during the drug deal and ran away northbound on Ruffner Avenue. Adkins was treated and released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department's Criminal Investigation Department at 304-348-6480.