Police warn about scheme targeting payroll accounts

The Charleston Police Department is investigating a fraudulent scheme involving payroll accounts.

The scheme targets direct deposit accounts. CPD has received two reports of it so far.

Investigators say the reported incidents happened between April 9 and 25.

Both involved government employers. One of those incidents was at the federal level and one was at the state level.

Here's how investigators say the scheme works: The payroll department receives an email with a direct deposit form attached. That paperwork authorizes an employee's pay to be routed to a particular bank (or financial institution/account.)

In one reported case, the money was authorized to be sent to a bank in California. In the second case, it was a bank in Georgia.

Police say the emails and direct deposit forms appear to be totally real.

"The sender is the name of the employee or a legitimate representative from the government employer's human resources department," said CPD Lt. Autumn Davis. "Furthermore, the direct deposit forms authorizing the change are signed, presumably by the affected employee. The direct deposit forms also appear to be legitimate forms from the government entities."

The police department is encouraging employers to verify any account changes. To do that, investigators say they should avoid email and use other means to check for a recent request from that employee.

If you or someone you know has fallen victim to this scheme, contact your local law enforcement agency.