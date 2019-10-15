Police warning drivers about roundabout confusion in South Point

For almost a year now, a new traffic concept has been in place in South Point, but some drivers are still running into some problems when it comes to maneuvering around it.

The roundabout in South Point, Ohio is still causing confusion for some drivers.

The roundabout opened in January, creating a new intersection for drivers. The new pattern helped to alleviate traffic, but it created some confusion for drivers not accustomed to it.

South Point Police say the intersection has caused several close calls when it comes to accidents. However, none have happened so far.

Now police are now going through a crash course with drivers in an effort to keep traffic moving safely in the area and to educate on how to use it properly.

"People just need to remember as you are approaching, it is a yield sign not a stop sign so you don't have to stop completely unless traffic is full," said Patrolman Jordan Reyes. "You're always going to stay to the right and yield to vehicles to your left inside of the roundabout. Once traffic is clear, then you can go. You are going to get off where you need to get off at."

Police say they have seen drivers doing several things including stopping instead of yielding if there isn't traffic in the roundabout and going the wrong way.

"It's an honest mistake to somebody who has never navigated one before," said Patrolman Reyes. "We have caught that and we try to pull them to the side and say, hey here's how you do it."

Angel Perkins uses the roundabout each day to take her daughter to and from school. She says she is used to the traffic pattern since she lived in North Carolina for several years and used them frequently there.

"We had roundabouts everywhere and that's how I got used to it," Perkins said. "When they first put this one up here, I didn't have a problem with it personally, but other people were very confused."

She says she is surprised there haven't been any crashes in the area since the roundabout was installed, but is always cautious when driving through the intersection.

"I worry about the others," said Perkins. "They make me nervous. Other drivers make me nervous. I see a lot of people on their cell phones. A lot of people don't pay attention and you've got some that are confused and don't know how to use the roundabout and then you have others that are just flying through it trying to get out of the way and they don't yield."

Police say in the two years before the roundabout was open, there were six crashes at that intersection. So far, in the ten months it has been open, there hasn't been any crashes.