Police warning people to lock vehicles after uptick in break-ins

Kathy Epling and her husband have been traveling in their RV for 36 years and know that their safety and the safety of their belongings comes first.

"Also have some cameras in the vehicles in the RV so we can tell if someone gets in there and it'll send us a text message or an alert,” Epling said.

Lisa Kliebert-Witt and her husband are also staying at the Kampgrounds of America in Milton and have come up with a crafty way to keep out any unwanted guests.

"We pull down our shades in our RV, turn lights on and put radio or TV just to have noise,” Kliebert-Witt said.

Several campers were targeted by burglars last week, but fortunately they were in a storage facility so people weren’t in the woods without their belongings. It's not a good way to start the summer camping season.

"The majority of break-ins that we have are to unlocked vehicles,” Detective Sergeant Larry Angell of the Hurricane Police Department said.

"Summertime starting it kind of picks up for our city,” Angell said. "If you leave your vehicles unlocked you're making yourself a target."

He also recommends taking any valuables with you to avoid becoming a target of theft.

"If you leave laptops and you leave purses, and you leave valuable belongings that are visible they'll take a window out and be gone in two seconds,” he said.

Angell says when it comes to break-ins, there isn’t necessarily strength in numbers.

"As you travel to places where there’s large concentrations of vehicles it makes it much easier for them to target those vehicles if the vehicles are open then they're going to take advantage of the easy mark,” he said.

They also advise bringing in your firearms to avoid thieves stealing guns and putting them back on the streets.