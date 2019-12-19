Police working to identify package thief in St. Albans

A family had several packages stolen from their front porch in St. Albans just days before Christmas.

The theft happened on Dec. 18 at a home in the 2400 block of Adams Avenue.

St. Albans Police say that several packages were stolen from the family's front porch.

According to police, the thief took off on a black BMX bicycle toward Walnut Street.

If you have any information about who the person is or where they are, you are asked to call the St. Albans Police Department at 304-727-2251.