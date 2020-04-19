Poll: Six-in-10 support keeping stay-at-home restrictions to fight the coronavirus

Nearly 60 percent of American voters say they’re more concerned that relaxing stay-at-home restrictions could lead to more deaths from the coronavirus than they’re worried these restrictions could hurt the U.S. economy, according to a new national NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

But while strong majorities of Democrats and independents are more worried about the coronavirus than the economy, Republicans are divided on this question, with almost half of them more concerned about how the restrictions could affect the economy.

The poll also finds a significant change in attitudes about the coronavirus: The percentage of voters saying they’re worried a family member might catch it has increased 20 points since last month’s survey.

And those saying the coronavirus has changed their family’s day-to-day life in a major way has jumped by more than 50 points from the March NBC News/WSJ poll.

Yet so much else has stayed steady in the midst of the pandemic – Trump's job rating remains unchanged in the mid-40s, a majority continues to disapprove of the president’s handling of the coronavirus, and Trump is still trailing apparent Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

“We have not seen a change at all [for Trump],” said Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who conducted this survey with Democratic pollster Peter Hart and his colleagues at Hart Research Associates.

But Hart cautions that a long-lasting crisis could change things for the president.

“In every crisis, we go through this coming-together phase. And then we come to the recrimination phase,” he said.

“President Trump faces some tough sledding ahead in the recrimination phase.”

The NBC News/WSJ poll was conducted – April 13-15 – during a national debate over when to reopen the country amid the spread of the coronavirus that has killed more than 35,000 Americans.

On Thursday, Trump announced federal guidelines that essentially leave it up to the states to decide when to begin pullbacks from stay-at-home orders.

Then, on Friday, Trump tweeted at states with Democratic governors who has instituted stay-at-home orders.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” the president said.

In the poll, 58 percent of registered voters say that what worries them more is that the United States will move too quickly in loosening stay-at-home restrictions, resulting in the coronavirus spreading and more lives being lost.

That’s compared with 32 percent who are more concerned that the U.S. will take too long in loosening restrictions, which will harm the economy.

McInturff, the GOP pollster, says these numbers represent a “powerful signal” that the country isn’t ready for business as usual on May 1.

But there’s also a familiar partisan divide inside of these numbers: While 77 percent of Democratic respondents and 57 percent of independents are more worried about the coronavirus than the economy, Republicans are split – with 48 percent expressing more concern about the economy, and 39 percent more worried about the coronavirus.