Polling places in Lawrence County, Ohio, prepared for coronavirus threat

Election officials in Lawrence County say they’re prepared for the potential threat of novel coronavirus during the Tuesday, March 17 primary election.

According to a release from the Lawrence County Board of Elections, all polling locations will be supplied with recommended disinfectant. Also, all machines will be sanitized after each use.

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of early voting. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is noon Saturday, March 14.

Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or you can drop it off at the Lawrence County Board of Elections office from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

