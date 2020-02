The Pomeroy-Mason Bridge has been shut down due to loose barges on the Ohio River.

According to Mason Volunteer Fire Department, there are at least ten loose barges.

Pomeroy Police and Mason County Sheriffs Deputies have directed traffic away from the bridge.

According to Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood, the barges are going sideways down river.

