Pomeroy mayor, council provides outdoor dining for restaurants

In the more than 80-year history of Court Grill in downtown Pomeroy, the staff has never had to clear a hurdle quite like this.

“You know, for anyone familiar with the grill, we're not really built for social distancing so this has been a unique challenge for us,” Court Grill owner Jackie Welker said.

While restaurants in Ohio were able to reopen dine-in service as long as they follow social distancing guidelines, it's been tough for places that were built to be a little cozier.

That's when the village of Pomeroy stepped in, offering to buy and set up tables for the green space wrapping around the corner of Court Street and Main Street.

“The village reached out to me and asked me what my feelings were on this, and I thought between myself at the Grill and River Roasters, it'd be a nice attraction and a nice chance to capture some people at this really weird time,” Welker said.

River Roasters Coffee Co. had to close down all service during the pandemic, with the same problem as Court Grill.

“Our place isn't really built for having a ton of people close together and trying to keep from being infected from this virus,” River Roasters co-owner Candice Hess said.

The Court Grill says that they will look to find ways to use the stage at the outdoor park, possibly using it for live music while practicing social distancing.

