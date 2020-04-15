Pomeroy remembers late fire chief

For about 20 minutes Wednesday morning, Main Street in Pomeroy was quiet and somber. Not because of the stay-at-home order, but to remember one of their own.

First responders participate in a procession in remembrance of late Pomeroy Fire Chief Rick Blaettnar. (John Lowe/WSAZ)

After 42 years serving the Pomeroy Fire Department, Chief Rick Blaettnar passed away over the weekend, friends say of a heart attack. He was only 58 years old.

The streets of Pomeroy were lined with cars filled with people paying their respects since the global pandemic prevents them from attending a funeral.

“It's so bizarre because we aren't able to pay respects the way we want to,” said childhood friend Paige Cleek. “We weren't able to do a visitation to let the family know how we feel to grieve with them. Everything is so strange right now, and you don't get to say goodbye the way you want to, the way you should.”

Friends say Blaettnar was always there, among many in Pomeroy who would support others in tough times, even educating students at Meigs High School.

“I thank him for all his contributions to the community and to the families here and to our high school and our young people,” Cleek said. “He gave a lot and he should be proud, and his family should be very proud of him, and he will be missed.”

Flags in Pomeroy were lowered to half-staff Wednesday in Blaettner's memory.