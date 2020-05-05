Pomp and unusual circumstance for Chesapeake graduates

Some high schools delayed their graduations a couple months, hoping the coronavirus would pass, but Chesapeake High School decided to hold their graduation now -- in a socially distant fashion.

Some high schools delayed their graduations a couple months, hoping the coronavirus would pass, but Chesapeake High School decided to hold their graduation now -- in a socially distant fashion.

Chesapeake's graduation is not being held on one day. Seniors are across a stage in their gym every day this week, 15 minutes apart. Sessions are scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. The gym is mostly empty, except for family members.

"We're getting hints from the Ohio Department of Education that we might not even go back to school in August," Chesapeake school board President Arthur Suiter said. "We don't want to take that chance. A lot of students will move on to the service or jobs or school, and we just feel right now is the time to recognize our seniors."

When asked what it was like graduating without any of her fellow students, Alyssa Marshall said, "It was honestly so sad. I almost cried because I didn't get to be there with my peers."

It's not the graduation experience seniors had envisioned, but they're grateful after missing out on so much these last couple months, to at least have something.

"We could've had nothing at all," Marshall said. "I'd take this over not having anything."

"It's a little sad, because I would've liked to have invited more people," Chesapeake graduate Chassidy Clay said. "A lot of schools aren't getting a graduation, so it just feels good to have one. At least I finally got my diploma."

The Chesapeake video teacher is getting shots of all the kids walking across the stage. He'll edit them together and make it look almost like a normal graduation video. He says usually graduation videos are available for sale, but because of this year's unusual circumstances, he'll be providing the graduation video to students for free.

That graduation video will also run on Chesapeake's cable access channel.

