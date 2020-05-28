Uncertain future for Kanawha County pools this summer

Last week two pools in Kanawha County, Coonskin and Pioneer, got the green light to reopen.

As of Thursday, though, officials say the original June 13 opening date is unlikely. Kanawha County officials say they face several obstacles.

"This is a brand new thing in pool operations that the pandemic and the virus has caused, and we are trying to handle it the best we can," said Jeff Hutchinson, executive director of Kanawha County Parks and Recreation.

One of the main factors influencing the delay in reopening is the lack of lifeguards. This shortage is what caused the Shawnee Pool in Dunbar to close.

Thursday morning, Dunbar officials announced on their Facebook page: "The reason for this vote is that we have not been able to hire enough life savers and managers to run the pool safely".

Hutchinson says it takes 14 employees to run Coonskin's pool and four employees to run Pioneer Park's pool. Currently, they have half the amount of lifeguards needed to support both pools.

They would also need additional staff to monitor social distancing and ensure areas were being wiped down as often as necessary.

"We have to have personnel that we really have never had to worry about before," Hutchinson said. "All these handrails have to be cleaned, there has be someone is going around the deck making sure social distancing is being enforced".

Officials say extra cleaning and social distancing can be hard when it comes to pools, and they don't have many rules established at this point.

They know children won't be allowed at pools without parental supervision, and those who want to come to the pool will have to bring their own chairs. The wooden chairs at the Coonskin Pool will be benched all summer.

Hutchinson says they are also considering letting people into the pool in waves if it becomes too crowded.

"You get two hours of the pool and you will ... if we are on limited numbers, you will have to leave and the next wave of people that want to use the pool will come in," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson says this is all a work in progress, and pools can't open until they secure the necessary amount of lifeguards.

Those interested in applying to be a lifeguard need to contact the YMCA in Charleston. They are in charge of lifeguards for these pools.

The YMCA told Kanawha County Parks and Recreation officials that June 20 is a better reopening state to aim toward. They hope to have more lifeguards hired by then.

