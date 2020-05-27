Pool stores see spike in business

COVID-19 has closed many public pools this summer, spiking sales at pools stores across the region. Paradise Pools and Spas owner Dana Adkins says the hottest product on the market is above ground pools.

"We've already sold over 40, probably, so it definitely increased. It's about really tripled," Adkins said.

Workers at C.W. Parsons and Co. Pools are seeing similar sale patterns. Owner Mike Parsons typically orders 40 above ground pools to sell during the summer. This year, he has surpassed selling 50 before Memorial Day.

"The biggest seller is those above grounds pools. They're knocking the doors down for us," Parsons said.

He says his customers say they're buying pools to enjoy summer fun from the comfort of their own homes.

"What a lot of people are saying is they just want to stay at home in their backyards with their family and kids. There will be a lot of happy kids this summer. People who didn't have pools are going to have them this summer," Parsons said.