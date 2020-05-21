Pools, movie theaters added to Gov. Justice's reopening plan

Summer in the Mountain State will return with a splash. Within the coming weeks, Gov. Jim Justice announced West Virginians will have the opportunity to go to swimming pools as well as several other businesses just added to the state’s reopening plan.

“There’s new CDC guidance that’s just been released, it just came out in regard to pools and really and truly it was good,” Gov. Justice said during his news briefing.

Gov. Justice says on May 30 swimming pools, pool halls, roller rinks and other places with indoor amusement will be permitted to reopen.

Those business are in addition to spas, massage businesses and limited video lottery retailers. The governor previously added those retailers to week five of his ‘comeback plan.’

Gov. Justice also announced the opening date of movie theaters as June 5, adding them to week 6 along with the reopening of casinos.

In regards to testing, Gov. Justice said Thursday a spike of COVID-19 cases has been reported in Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. The governor says he has directed the National Guard to head to those counties immediately and report their findings to him first thing Friday.

