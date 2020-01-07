TRAFFIC ALERT | Emergency management advises drivers to "stay off the roads"

As snow begins to accumulate around the region Tuesday, poor road conditions and accidents are beginning to shut down roads.

C.W. Sigman with Kanawha County Emergency Management tells WSAZ he is advising all drivers to stay off the roads if possible.

"Please slow down. People are still driving like it's dry roads," Sigman said.

Sigman tells WSAZ that Metro 911 is preparing an ESS Alert.

According to WV 511, there are at least seven crashes causing delays in Kanawha County.

All lanes of I-77 are closed in the Sissonville area due to a tractor-trailer that jackknifed. No word on any injuries.

Another crash causing congestion is near Greenbrier Street at Hemingway Place in Charleston. 911 dispatchers say Greenbrier Street is shut down at this time.

No word if anyone was hurt.

Dispatchers are warning drivers to expect slower moving traffic and slick roadways.

Keep checking WSAZ.com and WSAZ mobile for the latest information.