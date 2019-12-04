Porch pirates stealing the holiday joy for some

The holiday presents you order online will likely make it to your door, but you might not be the one getting them. People called porch pirates go around neighborhoods during the holidays, taking delivered packages right off your porch.

Package theft caught on a video doorbell camera stealing a Christmas present delivery from a home in Charleston on Tuesday afternoon.

Thieves have already been caught on camera, taking Christmas presents from one home in Charleston where police are investigating.

"I looked at the video footage on my ring doorbell and noticed that that was in fact what happened," April Rayburn said. "Someone came on the porch, took the packages and walked up the street."

Rayburn had ordered two packages as gifts for her husband. One was a hunting range finder that she doubts will be found because it can easily be pawned.

"I'm not sure if it's a drug issue where they needed money to pawn the item," Rayburn said. "We hadn't received the package and registered the product with a warranty, with a serial number or any way of tracking the device. So it's probably just gone."

This is an increasing problem across Kanawha County, Sheriff Mike Rutherford said. Even more packages will be heading to your neighborhood this week after a record setting Cyber Monday. Shoppers spent $9.4 billion on Monday, according to a release by Adobe Analytics.

There are a number of things you can do to protect your packages.

"If your business or the people you work for will allow you, have them shipped to your business where you know they are secure," Rutherford said. "If you have trusted neighbors that are nearby, you can have them deliver those packages to that particular neighbor while you know that they will be home."

"Ask the shipper to put it in an inconspicuous area instead out in the middle of your porch or yard or wherever they transport to," Rutherford continued. "You can also ask it to be shipped during the time when you know you will be home which is on a weekend or your days off or after certain hours during the day."

Rutherford said video doorbells, like the one Rayburn had to catch the thieves, can deter people from taking your packages. They will also alert you if someone walks up to the porch.