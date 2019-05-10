Portion of I-64 closed after pedestrian hit in multi-vehicle crash

A multi-car crash has closed a portion of I-64 and sent a pedestrian to the hospital Friday evening.

The crash happened just before 5:30 near the Oakwood Exit.

According to Metro 911, at least four cars were involved in that crash, and a pedestrian was hit.

That person was transported to a nearby hospital.

There is no word on their condition.

Two Eastbound lanes and all Westbound lanes are shut down in that area as crews work the scene.

