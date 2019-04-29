UPDATE | Pedestrian hit in Marmet

MARMET, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 4/29/19 @ 9:35 p.m.
The person who was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Marmet was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK, according to Marmet Police.
The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the person was in the middle of the street when the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SE.
The driver was not impaired and faces no charges, police say.
The roadway is back open in that area.
ORIGINAL STORY 4/29/19
Emergency crews are on the scene Monday night following reports that a pedestrian was hit.
It happened just after 8:30 p.m. in the community of Marmet.
Currently, MacCorkle Avenue SE is shut down in the area of the Family Dollar as crews help the patient.
