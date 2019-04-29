UPDATE | Pedestrian hit in Marmet

UPDATE 4/29/19 @ 9:35 p.m.

The person who was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Marmet was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK, according to Marmet Police.

The victim was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the person was in the middle of the street when the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on MacCorkle Avenue SE.

The driver was not impaired and faces no charges, police say.

The roadway is back open in that area.

