Portsmouth's Counseling Center receives big donation

Portsmouth's Counseling Center received a $24,000 donation to fight substance abuse in southern Ohio.

Fluor-BWXT donated the money to sponsor a program that uses artificial intelligence to help struggling people. The program, called CASANO Case Management Technology, will use a "chatbot" system to keep in contact with clients.

“This program is the first-of-its-kind and has the potential to revolutionize the entire recovery process and lead to closer monitoring of individual progress and near-term behavioral improvement,” said Tim Poe of Fluor-BWXT.

CASANO Case Management Technology is in development.