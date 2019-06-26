Portsmouth Garbage truck hits parked car

For Brad Uhl there's nothing like hitting the road in his truck, but after a recent incident he’s thinking twice about where he takes it.

A Portsmouth city garbage truck hit a man's parked car outside his work on May 22 2019.

"Absolutely I will not park near any dumpster again,” he said.

About a month ago he parked his truck outside work in Portsmouth like any other day, only to get a call from one of his friends outside saying a Portsmouth city garbage truck hit his car.

"Went outside and there was nobody there so I thought they were kidding,” Uhl said.

But it was no joke.

"The sanitation driver actually drove off after they shoved it off my truck the dumpster itself. We had to get some friends run next store to flag them to tell him to come back that he had hit my truck,” he said.

The dumpster left a mark on the truck he’s had less than a year. Uhl filed a police report. The sanitation drivers were found at fault but when it came to the city paying for the cost of repairs an insurance agent for the city, located in Michigan, told him they were not liable for the damage to his truck.

"And said that the city would be filing sovereign immunity and would not be liable for any of the damages, basically my insurance has to pay for it,” Uhl said.

We got the same answer earlier when we spoke with the Portsmouth city manager, but late this afternoon the city called back saying they would pay his deductible and his insurance would have to take care of the rest.

But Uhl feels he shouldn’t have to be punished for something he wasn’t responsible for.

"In the video you can see where it hooks the dumpster and drags it out and they had every chance in the world to stop at that point and say whoever's driving that truck please move your truck we're having a problem,” he said.

We also reached out to city sanitation department who says that the workers involved in the incident have not and will not be terminated.