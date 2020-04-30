Portsmouth High School plans actual graduation ceremony with strict guidelines

Portsmouth High School is planning its graduation ceremony – with a bit of a twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

School officials announced the plan Thursday on social media. They say the ceremony will take place from noon to 7:30 p.m. May 23 at the high school gym.

Social distancing guidelines will be closely followed, according to school officials who released the following information and plans:

All speeches by administration, board members, valedictorian and salutatorian will be filmed an hour before the start of the ceremony.

A professional photographer will take pictures while a videographer will film throughout the ceremony.

Students will be given a time slot to arrive. The student will walk the gym floor and will then cross the stage to receive his/her diploma. Staff will be present to direct students on exactly where to go at each point.

Once the graduate receives their diploma, he/she will then exit into the back hallway (basketball locker room hallway) to have their senior composite picture taken professionally.

From that point, they will exit through the door into the student parking lot.

Four to six family members may be present, but they may not stop the progression to have pictures taken. They can take pics/video from their designated seats only.

This is still considered a ceremony and it will be treated as one. It will be filmed, and each graduate will receive a final copy once the video is edited. School officials say 110 students must get through the ceremony in a timely manner, and they need attendees’ cooperation and understanding to do so.

Invitations will be sent in the mail with each graduate’s time to arrive. Once your graduate’s part of the ceremony is complete, school officials ask that you vacate the premises so as to abide by the social distancing guidelines and to allow them to prepare for the next graduate’s turn.

