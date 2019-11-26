Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware to step down

Longtime Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware II has announced he is stepping down from the department to pursue another law enforcement opportunity in Ohio.

Ware made the announcement Tuesday in a news release. Here is his full statement:

“ I am taking this opportunity to officially announce that I will be departing the Portsmouth Police Department at year’s end, having completed 25 years of service to the Portsmouth community. I will begin the next phase of my professional law enforcement service as the Chief of the Worthington Division of Police.

“It has been an honor to have served the community as Chief of Police during an exciting transformation for the department and the community. We have accomplished much and conquered many challenges together. I am forever grateful for the relationships we have forged between the community and the police department. I am excited to see how much more this community can achieve by working together.

“While I am not certain of my final day in office with the city of Portsmouth, I will be taking time over the coming weeks to try to reach as many people as possible to express my sincere appreciation to the community for entrusting me in such an important community role and for all that you do to make Portsmouth a better place to live and an exciting place to visit.”

