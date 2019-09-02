Portsmouth Police enjoy working for greater good on holiday

The Portsmouth Police Department is playing a major role in the safety and logistics of Portsmouth River Days, the city's largest event.

“They're really personable,” River Days vendor Jet Jenkin said. “I mean I'll be sitting here and they'll walk by and they'll be talking to people and having fun and kind of joking and laughing but it's also a serious thing to keep everyone safe so they do a wonderful job.”

With the magnitude of people in such a small area, the police are doing everything they can to make sure that everyone enjoys their Labor Day.

“There is alcohol available, so they want a good police presence down here make sure that everybody has a good time, stays responsible,” said Portsmouth patrolman Jacob Newman.

Part of that responsibility for the police comes at the expense of their Labor Day, but Newman wouldn't have it any other way.

“As much as I hate time away from my girlfriend and my kids, but we do still need all hands on deck down here for this,” Newman said. “It's good for the city, it's good for the community. Just need to make sure everyone has a good time for it.”

“It’s a great festival, it's awesome for local business,” Jenkins said. “It brings a lot of money and a lot of people in. We get some great shows so it's a really good festival.”

The Portsmouth Police Department were not alone in their efforts, with over 50 volunteers from the Friends of Portsmouth assisting in hospitality and logistics.