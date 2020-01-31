Portsmouth Police looking for burglary suspect

In the Mound Park neighborhood of Portsmouth, some residents feel as grim as Friday morning's weather.

Investigators say this woman broke into a couple of homes in the 1300 block of McConnell Avenue in Portsmouth Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Rob Jackson)

“I try to keep my family safe, and this happens,” Mound Park resident Rob Jackson said.

Jackson, who has lived in the neighborhood for several years, was in his kitchen Thursday morning when he heard a noise.

“I didn't think anything of it. I went outside, and I looked, and I couldn't see anything on camera,” Jackson said.

About half an hour later, he found out that there was more to it.

“The guy who lives next door came over and said, 'hey somebody just took some stuff out of my garage' and all of this, so I immediately check the camera,” Jackson said.

According to a police report, a woman went into Jackson’s backyard through the alley carrying some of the items she had taken from homes. Those include a black coat with a jar of peanut butter inside, an olive-colored purse and a blue bag containing a ceramic heater.

The camera footage shows that she tried to go through Jackson’s garage door before entering through his basement.

While nothing was taken from his home, the idea of someone walking right into his basement had kept Jackson up at night.

“[It] just blows my mind,” Jackson said. “I don't understand it, you know. What can you do to stop it? ... I spent thousands of dollars on my security system and they still walk up in here like it's nothing. I don't know what else to do.”

The Portsmouth Police Department still has not identified the suspect involved, but she is facing a burglary charge.

If you have any information on the thefts, you are encouraged to contact Portsmouth Police.