If you travel to Portsmouth Ohio for the Labor Day weekend, you will find all sorts of things to enjoy during River Days.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shares the sights and sounds of the parade at Portsmouth River Days. (Source: WSAZ)

It starts with night-time concerts, includes the National Powerboat Championship on the Ohio River, and of course, one of America's best parades.

WSAZ Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shares the sights and sounds of the grand parade.