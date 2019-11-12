Portsmouth Skatepark Project fully funded

The city of Portsmouth will have a skatepark coming soon after receiving a grant Tuesday afternoon.

According to Tracy Shearer, Portsmouth's Community Development Director, the skatepark project received a $120,000 Community Development Block Grant Tuesday.

The City of Portsmouth will be matching $57,000 on the project. A total of $155,712 has been raised to build the skatepark in Portsmouth. The project has received grants through the Ohio Development of Natural Resources and the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program

With the CDBG grant, the project has been fully funded. Community efforts to build a skatepark in Portsmouth have been in works since 2014.

Plans are set to begin building in the spring.

