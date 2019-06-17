Portsmouth among communities hit by severe weather

Severe thunderstorms that rolled through the region Sunday night caused issues for thousands in our area, including in Portsmouth.

Downed trees and high water were among the issues residents were facing. While the water had receded by Monday, some neighbors were faced with cleanup.

Elsewhere in the Tri-State, a tree fell in Ashland, Kentucky, hitting a truck and taking down a power line. No one was inside the truck when it happened.

Along with reports of high water, there were trees down throughout Lawrence and Scioto counties in Ohio, as well as in parts of Boyd and Greenup counties in Kentucky.

Our meteorologists say conditions are favorable for another round of storms Monday afternoon and evening. After all the rain that has fallen, flash flooding remains a concern.

If you encounter high water while driving, you’re encouraged to turn around and don’t drown – advice first responders say should never be ignored.

