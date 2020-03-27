Portsmouth city officials cut down basketball hoops

After a neighborhood watch group noticed a large gathering of kids playing basketball, city officials are doing everything necessary to make sure that social distancing is enforced.

City crews take down the hoops at Mound Park in Portsmouth. (Submitted to WSAZ)

Neighbors around Mound Park in Portsmouth became worried when they noticed multiple kids in close contact playing basketball.

“The social distancing is there for a reason and somebody made a comment 'well there's only a certain amount of people that were there,’” said Mound Park Neighborhood Watch member Karen Hill. “Okay you take that certain amount of people you multiply it by how many people are in their homes, how many friends they were around, how many people were in their homes, how many people were involved? We don't know. How many people are going to get sick because of it? We don't know.”

So the city sprang into action, quickly moving to take down the rims on the basketball hoops in the park, even blocking off the playground.

“I really appreciate what the city did,” Hill said. “Because they acted on it as quickly as they could. I mean to me, they acted on it immediately.”

The City of Portsmouth released a statement Friday reminding everybody to abide by all orders and recommendations issued by Ohio, Scioto County and the city.

