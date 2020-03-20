Portsmouth couple shares 'tenderhearted' moment through window

Mary Martha Questel said she knew at 16 years old she wanted to marry Bill.

Mary Martha Questel uses a cell phone to communicate with her husband, who is recovering from surgery in a rehab facility.

They waited until she was 18 at her mothers urging. The couple said during their vows, they heard a catchy jingle on the radio upstairs.

It was the Campbells Pork 'n' Bean radio advertisement.

"That was our wedding song!" said Questel.

Every year since, Bill has bought flowers on their anniversary, proudly displayed in the iconic tin can -- 71 years worth.

"I'm living on love now," Questel said.

Bill had surgery earlier this month, and he went to a rehabilitation facility to heal.

Then concerns of novel coronavirus forced the lockdown of nursing care facilities.

Now, Mary Martha spends time with Bill at a glass door, using an iPad to communicate.

"It's almost like a hug," she tells us.

The two share a remarkable bond, traveling the world together and gardening.

"It's been hard, it really has been," Questel said. "Harder on him, but we know that there are many others that are worse off than we are. We're glad he's in a facility like this where we knew they will take care of him. They have every precaution imaginable here. It's hard on us, it's hard on them. They don't like it any more than we do."

Bill says when he married Mary Martha, he got some bonus sisters as well.

"After our sister died, Bill said you still have to stay together," said another sister. "He says once a month I'm going to pay for dinner and the girls are going to have a girls night out."

Mary Martha struggles with the separation, but knows it could be much worse.

"Just think there's lot's of people that don't have all of this," Questel said. "They don't have family that come to see them."

Mary Martha takes comfort in knowing these restrictions and limitations are temporary. No matter how hard the distance is, she has faith things will get back to normal soon.

"We will have parades, we will have ball games, we we will have everything," Questel said. "We'll be able to hug each other again, not six feet apart."

It's a love story that spans decades. Surviving wars, depression and hardships. They know that no virus will ever break their spirit.

Because 71 years is a long time, and they know they'll always be tenderhearted.

The family hopes Bill can return home next week, just in time to celebrate his 94th birthday later this month.