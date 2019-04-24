Portsmouth elementary students hope to curb loneliness with new ‘Buddy Bench’

Memories are made on the Portsmouth Elementary School’s playground, and dozens of caring students hope a new bench will only add to the positivity.

Making friends is not always an easy task for many children. Second grade students at the school noticed this and requested a special new bench to be placed on the playground -- the buddy bench.

“We always want to make sure there’s not at least one that doesn’t have anyone to play with,” said Principal Beth Born.

The bench’s purpose is to act as a vessel for socializing. They say when they see a student sitting on the bench, other students will be taught to go up to the lonely student and ask if they want to join them on the playground.

“It’s to make sure you always have someone there for you if you are going through a hard time,” a second-grader told WSAZ’s Nick Oliver.

The class spent time and research looking into the idea -- they even sent letters to Superintendent Scott Dutey explaining why these benches would help the 900 students that use the playground.

The students had originally planned to raise funds for the benches. However, when Dutey read those letters, he told WSAZ the school board wanted to get behind their motives and purchase the benches for the school.

“They did a good job,” says second grade teacher Melissa Iery. “They were really passionate about it and really excited that we are going to get one. You might have things in common and you could find your best friend on the buddy bench.”

Portsmouth City Schools say they love the idea so much they have also purchased a second buddy bench to be placed on the school’s other playground.

The benches are set to be installed in the coming weeks.

