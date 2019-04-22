Portsmouth man arrested in sexual assault case

A man from Portsmouth was arrested in connection with a sexual assault case involving a child, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says.

Dion P. Gambill White is charged with third degree unlawful sexual conduct involving a minor.

Investigators say the victim was a girl who had been reported in early March as a runaway from another county.

White appeared in court Friday and was released on $10,000 bond.

Investigators say the girl was found at a home along Furnace Creek in Minford.

White was arrested in Jackson County, and the case was presented to a grand jury which returned an indictment.

