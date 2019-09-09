Portsmouth man facing charges after troopers find meth and loaded gun in vehicle

Troopers arrested a man in Scioto County after finding suspected meth and a gun inside a vehicle.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers drove up on a disabled vehicle on U.S. 23 in Scioto County around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

"While approaching the vehicle, troopers observed criminal indicators and the passenger was asked to exit," troopers stated in a press release.

Troopers say the passenger tried to hide the drugs as he got out of the vehicle.

Investigators used probable cause to search the vehicle and found about 58 grams of what they believe to be meth, worth about $5,800. They also found a loaded handgun.

Gerald Sparks II, 36, of Portsmouth, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony, and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. He is in the Scioto County Jail on a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

If convicted, Sparks II faces up to 11 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.