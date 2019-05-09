Portsmouth officials announce return of power boat racing national championship, new hotel

There was plenty of good news to go around Portsmouth Thursday evening, including the return of power boat racing nationals.

On Thursday evening, Friends of Portsmouth held a news conference/pep rally at the amphitheater along the Ohio River.

In addition to announcing that power boat racing nationals will return to Portsmouth on Labor Day weekend, the first time Portsmouth has hosted the event in more than 30 years, there was some other big news.

Community officials announced that a new hotel will be built in downtown Portsmouth. It actually will be two hotels under the same roof -- the Sleep Inn and Mainstay Suites.

They also talked about several other accomplishments and plans during the last year, including construction of a new skate park around Thanksgiving.

Also, a new mountain bike trail is set to open May 25.

We will have more on this developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

