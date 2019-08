A road in Portsmouth is closed over the weekend due to a sinkhole.

According to a statement from Portsmouth City Clerk Diana Ratliff, the section of Coles Boulevard from Kenroe Street to Brant Street is closed due to the sinkhole.

Portsmouth officials have already contacted someone to come fix it, but it will remain closed over the weekend. Drivers are asked to use Kinney's Lane as the route to the hospital.

