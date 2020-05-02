Portsmouth to hold virtual concert in late May

The Final Friday concert series hosted by the Bonneyfiddle Project in Portsmouth will be going virtual, until restrictions surrounding group gatherings are lifted.

"We had all of our funds raised January, February and March and the virus hit," said Robert Black, event organizer. "We've really been wrestling with what do we do? What do you do with that? How do you honor that? So we've decided we're going to go ahead and put on a series, even if the whole season ends up being an online live concert series, that's what we'll do."

He tells WSAZ the first concert is scheduled Friday May 29th and will be streamed live on Facebook for the community to enjoy.

"We just want to keep putting content and keep putting music out there," said Black. "I think the way things have been and as down as people get, as bored as they are, stuck in their homes.What you've noticed over this period of time is people putting their content online and putting it on Facebook and playing their music and getting the arts out there, it's been a really cool thing."

The event typically hosts crowds of several hundred, but in order to comply with that state recommendations the first concert will be online for fans to enjoy all over, from the comfort of their home.

"This place when you say you live here, you smile," said Andrew McManus, city councilman for the 4th ward. "You know you're excited and I've noticed it too. For the mast majority when we're going through this, we've all band together."

Macy Addis and the Nerve are scheduled to perform, traveling from Cincinnati. The event has hired a production crew who will film the concert from multiple angles and mix the audio for a high quality viewing experience online.

"I would hate to prematurely put on an event an expose people and then there be a spike," said Black. "In other words it would kill me personally, and it well could kill the event too."

This will be the sixth year the event has been hosted along the riverfront in Portsmouth.

Concerts are scheduled through September and they hope that some of the restrictions will be lifted for the later scheduled dates to be enjoyed in person.

"We're all still getting stuff done," said McManus. "It's not like life just stopped because this happened. So I always feel too, when there are tough times, you see warriors. You see fighters, you see resilient people and there's no better place than Portsmouth."