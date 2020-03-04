Portsmouth working to find ways to incorporate street art in community

Ron Williams has a creative mind and a creative hand.

Artists in Portsmouth hope to have a place to legally create street art and welcome visitors to their city.

He's a self taught street artist, learning his craft by watching others through online videos.

"I've learned backgrounds and shadows and drips, different styles," Williams said.

His artwork, as well as others, is currently on display in a building on Second Street in Portsmouth. It's going through renovations at this time.

Soon, he's hoping their works will be in a more prominent spot for everyone to see.

"Graffitti has a bad rap for good reason," Williams said. "Mainly because of vandalism and gang activity and stuff like that."

Which is why he has worked to create the Portsmouth City Street Art Project, a group looking for places they can make art and not destroy others' property.

He's even taken his ideas to City Council. He says they've been receptive to the idea.

"I thought at the first mention of graffiti they'd shoot it down, and that hasn't been the case," Williams said.

Sean Boldman owns several buildings in Portsmouth. It's a concept he can get behind.

"We hope more of the politicians and more of the business owners get behind them," said Boldman. "To allow them to put art out in public view and help beautify the city."

He knows that some in the community worry about allowing street art.

"It's paint," Boldman said. "If you don't like it, just paint over it."

Boldman commissioned a local artist to paint a Portsmouth Proud logo on the side of his building.

"We have the murals that are already here," Boldman said. "People come from all over the world to look at. Why can't we have more of that?

Jeff Fannin owns 7 Pour 0 Brewery on Second Street. They've been open about a year and feature a mural inside his business showcasing the steps to brewing beer. He says he collaborated with a local artist to bring the piece to life.

"It's a great conversation starter and the perfect backdrop," Fannin said.

He supports the art movement by those in the community.

"A lot of positive people are trying to do really good things in our area," Fannin said.

He has even traveled to other major cities and taken notice of their art displays.

"There's been many times I've stopped just to kinda check out graffiti because it's really, really cool," Fannin said.

Those involved in the project are hoping more art will help build the community.

"I'm enjoying being in the atmosphere and around other artists," Williams said.

City Council is expected to vote on the decision at Monday's meeting.