Portsmouth's Market Street transformed for Winterfest

For the second-straight year, Market Street in Portsmouth has turned into a winter wonderland.

“I think it's really nice, it's good for the kids,” lifetime Portsmouth resident Lonnis Mustain said. “Good for the environment, it's good for Portsmouth.”

The Friends of Portsmouth have taken over downtown for Winterfest complete with vendors, carriage rides, train rides and opportunities to shop.

Everything should be a little bit bigger, a little bit better than last year,” Winterfest chairperson Sara Mauk said.

One of those improvements is real ice to skate on.

“We have real ice which is a game changer,” Mouk said. “Last year we had glice, which was a great start for us, but everyone loves real ice, so that brings a little more nostalgia to the entertainment.”

Family visitors from as far as Pittsburgh and Philadelphia came out to enjoy the festivities, with people arriving right as Winterfest began.

“It feels great,” Mauk said. “It's always a rush-rush-rush at the end to get everything together and before you know it, the crowds have filed in and it's just what everything we've worked for this is what we wanted to see happen. All the smiling faces. Adults and children alike having a great time skating, dancing to the music and enjoying themselves.”

Portsmouth Winterfest will run until Dec. 29 in Market Square and will have a Christmas tree lighting on Sunday at 6 p.m.

