Possible coronavirus case investigated in Ohio

A possible case of coronavirus is under investigation in Ohio, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced Wednesday.

The agency did not say where in the state the case is reported but said it’s possibly the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) strain that has been so deadly in China.

According to the ODH, a local health department is monitoring the person and the people they have been in contact with.

If there happens to be a confirmed case, the ODH says it will update the local health department and the general public to provide information.

No other details are available at this time.


