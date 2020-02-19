Military grade incendiary devices found in box in Scioto County

UPDATE 2/19/20 @ 3:40 p.m.

A suspicious box found by a worker with Scioto County Litter Control around 11 Wednesday morning is said to have contained military grade incendiary devices.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty Donini says the metal box was found along Dry Run Road in West Portsmouth.

Once investigators were on scene, they sent a picture of the box to the Columbus bomb squad, who sent a team to respond.

The bomb squad was able to x-ray the box and determine what was inside and safely remove it.

Donini says the items in the box were not assembled as an active device but says they were still very dangerous and could have caused serious harm to someone who did not know how to handle it.

The devices were taken to Columbus where the they will be properly destroyed.

